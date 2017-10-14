New hospital partnership to save lives

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Dr Andre Conradie and patient Ian McVie, who received lifesaving treatment through the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's new public-private agreement with Bundaberg Cardiology.

ONE Bundaberg man is lucky to be alive after a severe heart attack on Sunday and he said if it wasn't for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's new public-private agreement with Bundaberg Cardiology, he might not have been so lucky.

What started with a Sunday brunch quickly went south for Ian McVie.

"I was feeling a little unwell, so I went to the garden to get some fresh air and I got a headache and an aching jaw and my chest felt like someone was standing on it,” he said.

"It was very painful and my wife said she was going to ring an ambulance, and I said 'it was only the flu I think'.

"She called the ambulance and within six minutes the paramedics were there.”

After being taken to hospital, undergoing some testing and staying overnight, he said a nurse told him he was "lucky to be alive, you've had a very severe heart attack and you are going to see Dr Andre Conradie.

At the time, he said he didn't have private health and couldn't afford to be treated as a private patient, as Bundaberg cardiology operates out of the Friendly Society Private Hospital, but the new agreement meant that he could receive the three stents in his heart that he needed, in Bundaberg.

"They've saved my life and I've never felt better,” he said.

"All-in-all, I think it's a great system.

"I can't believe from Sunday I was on deaths door and by Wednesday afternoon, I could do riverdancing.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the five-year, $11 million contract gives patients access to life-saving cardiac angiograms and stenting services in the region, rather than having to go to Brisbane for treatment.

Mr McVie said the stress relieved from local treatment was immense, saving both time and money for his loved-ones.

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said it had been a priority to boost access to more local specialist services where it was appropriate and cost-effective.