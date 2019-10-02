New hospital going ahead regardless

THE sacking of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington on Monday may have come as a surprise to many.

But it shouldn’t impact the development of the new Bundaberg hospital.

A WBHHS spokesperson said the service had processes in place to enable operations to continue when a chief executive or other senior member of staff is away or leaves the organisation.

“We understand the transition challenges that come with the departure of a chief executive, and our prime focus right now is on providing stability for our staff and continuing to provide the great health care our community has rightly come to expect,” the spokesperson said.

“The work for a new hospital in Bundaberg continues, in partnership with Building Queensland and consultants who have been appointed to take on the expert technical work required to develop the detailed business case.

“This is a crucial project and will continue to be a focus for WBHHS.”

The spokesperson said the health service would advertise widely for a new CEO, and would take the time needed.