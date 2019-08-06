New hospital gear to help shoulder patients

UPGRADE: The St John Grace Fund's Wayne Bauer with the Mater's Emma Taber, Ivan Rasmussen and Lionel Baars.

MATER Misericordiae Hospital was gifted $15,000 from the St John Grace Fund.

The St John Grace Fund is dedicated to enhancing healthcare services and has an extensive history of providing grants to organisations within the Bundaberg community.

Mater Hospital executive officer Ivan Rasmussen said the funds enabled the hospital to buy equipment for wards and theatre rooms.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, we are extremely appreciative of any additional support that benefits our patients and doctors,” he said.

"The funds allowed us to purchase a shoulder cradle which provides enhanced positioning of the patient's arm and shoulder during surgery, which has been shown to improve the surgical procedure and patient health outcomes.

"We undertake a significant number of detailed shoulder surgeries and this will enhance the outcome for the patient.”

In addition, the Mater also used the grant for specialised beds that will ensure the safety of patients remains a priority.

"We obtained a low bed which is utilised in instances where patients are at a high risk of falling or climbing out of bed such as dementia, confusion or frailty,” MrRasmussen said.

"It allows the bed to be positioned very close to the floor so that any injury fall is greatly reduced and the bed can easily be raised back into position for attending to the needs of the patient.”

He said the hospital also bought a mobile haemoglobin unit, a Hemocue, to be used in the hospital but especially for theatre recovery.