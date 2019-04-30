New hospital car park just the start of big things

PARKING is set to improve at the Friendly Society Private Hospital, with a new 38-space car park in the hospital precinct nearing completion.

Friendly Society Private Hospital CEO Alan Cooper said in response to the need for more patient parking, a house at 15 Bingera St was removed in February to create the additional spaces.

"Creating more car parks and easier access to The Friendlies for our patients is part of the greater master plan of the hospital,” he said.

The majority of the car park construction is completed, with the final asphalt expected to be poured within the next few week.

Landscaping and lighting will continue after the carpark is opened to patients.

The expanded carpark is the first step of the six-stage multi-million dollar expansion which is nearing the final design stages, and is expected to be completed in the next few years.