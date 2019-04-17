New home to be found for late artist's works

CONCERNS have been raised about the future of local artwork and historical pieces at Bargara Cultural Centre, the fate of which is unknown after Bundaberg Regional Council held community consultations and workshops and opened up to tenders and expressions of interest in order to determine the building's future.

However, the council assures that a home will be found for the pieces.

Burnett Heads man Ken Graham said he fears giant wood carvings by the late Arthur "Nobby” Clark, and the Burnett Heads lighthouse lens will become "lost to the people of Bundaberg” if they are anywhere other than on display.

Mr Graham said he would like to see the lens returned to Burnett Heads and showcased as part of the street-scape.

He said he envisioned it sitting upon a polished stainless steel pile.

As for the "world-class” creation that is Clark's artwork, Mr Graham said he was originally under the impression it would go to Mon Repos, but due to a lack of space that was no longer an option.

"To me it's a snapshot of the Great Barrier Reef in timber,” he said.

"Where else would you have it?

"I don't want to see these artefacts lost to the people of Bundaberg.”

A council spokesperson said suitable accommodation "will be found for items of artistic and historical significance that ensures appropriate care and access”.

"In the meantime, council is happy to open the facility for viewings by interested parties or tour groups,” the spokesperson said.

The council is currently exploring future use of the cultural centre and its administration centre next door as they are now surplus to requirements.