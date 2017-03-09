New home for PCYC Markets

HANDMADE: Lynly Wilkison and Bev Hoult with their products at the Bundaberg Showground PCYC markets. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

FOR two years the PCYC Markets have been operating from the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

The PCYC now has its new building and the monthly markets will now go forward and grow.

The markets be held every second Sunday at the new PCYC on 1 Civic Ave.

New and past stallholders are eagerly booking sites for this Sunday, when the first market in the new venue will be held.

With more than 85 sites booked the day is sure to be a busy one for all concerned.

The variety of goods for sale will surprise you and there will be bargains for everyone.

A sausage sizzle will also be operating and the Bloo Moo ice cream van will also be on-site.

For more information, call Irene on 0437 645 941 or email irene.petretic@pcyc.org.au.