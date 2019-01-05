New home for Integrity with Burnett Heads relocation

FOR Integrity Property Solutions Bundaberg owner and principal Sharon Jackson, a shift from Elliott Heads to Burnett Heads was like coming home.

Having raised her children in the seaside village and been an active member in the community, Ms Jackson said since opening their doors about three weeks ago, they'd been welcomed with open arms.

She said she was looking forward to working in Burnett Heads and felt with the new shop space they could grow.

Ms Jackson said while about 80 per cent of buyers where from interstate or outside Bundaberg, there was one commonality - the sea.

"If they can afford it, they want to see the water,” she said.

Ms Jackson said the market in Burnett Heads was looking up with a good mix of tourism and industry adding to the area, alongside the newly-finished streetscape.

"I'm glad we are here (in Burnett Heads) to be a part of it,” she said.

Ms Jackson said while they were based in Burnett Heads, they work across the region, from Gin Gin, out to Coonarr and in Bundaberg.

Integrity Property Solutions Bundaberg is Shop 9/33 Zunker St, Burnett Heads and open from 9am-5pm.

For more information phone 0413562059 or visit www.facebook.com/ sharon.integrity.