New Hitz host joins Trace in the mornings

NEW COUPLE: Tracey Sergiacomi and her new HitzFM co-host, Matthew Ambrose.

HITZ radio queen Tracey Sergiacomi has a new partner in crime on her popular morning show.

New host Matthew Ambrose has finished his first week in the Rum City and is settling in to his new gig despite it not being his first choice of occupation.

"I grew up dreaming of playing soccer for Manchester United (the birthplace of my father) but was cruelly stuck down by knee injuries and a bad case of not enough talent,” he said.

Matt spent most of his younger years in Cronulla Sharks territory but is a Bulldogs supporter.

His claim to fame is appearing on a kids show called It Goes, although his parents were unable to use the record function on the VCR so there's no record of it. He studied at the University of Wollongong but admits he only studied because he had no idea what he wanted to do for a job and his parents weren't going to allow him to spend his days hanging around surfing.

Last Monday he met Trace for the first time just before they went on air.

You could say it was "Breakfast at First Sight”, Hitz 939 general manager Trish Mears said.

To mark the occasion Trish, who is also a marriage celebrant, oversaw a special commitment ceremony to bind the two as co-hosts on the show.

Rings were exchanged and receptionist (and Tracey's daughter) Samantha gave away Trace.

You can listen to Matty and Trace from 6am weekday mornings.