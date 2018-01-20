New heights for Castaway tours after plane tragedy

WILSON: 1770 Castaway is jam-packed with activities for those who love a good adventure.

WILSON: 1770 Castaway is jam-packed with activities for those who love a good adventure.

ITCHING for an adventure?

New Seventeen Seventy Castaway owner Paul Turner has big plans for the tourism and camping company in the future.

Mr Turner took over the business in May last year, four months after an aviation crash which shocked the region.

The Middle Island crash, which claimed the life of a woman from the United Kingdom and put two others in a critical condition, ended plane charters to the island.

Now the adventure starts on the water via a boat.

"The business took a bit of a knock after the accident,” Mr Turner said.

"It will take a bit to get it back to what it was, but Castaway is a unique experience, there's nothing else like it.

"Since taking over we've changed to our own transport.”

Constantly working to ensure the company is fresh and reliable, Mr Turner said he was working on some ideas that were being kept under wraps, but one cat already out of the bag was the addition of skydiving.

The Seventeen Sevenety Castaway Skydive Tour will have you tandem skydiving, flying through the skies at 200km/h above Middle Island, until your parachute opens and you soar through the sky, landing on the beach ready to start your island adventure.

Mr Turner said the skydiving was an extra available through Castaway, but the experience was available as a separate attraction in Seventeen Seventy.

Whether you get there by boat or parachute, once on the island, the camp is set up with tents, mattresses, solar lights, USB power, a camp kitchen, Eskies and a toilet.

A camp supervisor remains on-site to ensure the smooth running of the camp, however visitors are free to move around as they please.

Castaway is located at the mouth of Jenny Lind Creek and visitors can kayak, tractor tube, explore caves, find oysters, hike around untouched places and visit the natural wonders of Bustard Head, Pancake Creek or Jenny Lind Creek.

Having never depended on social media, Mr Turner said the business was regaining its strength with nearly 9000 followers on Facebook.

"We mainly get backpackers going on the tours, but we've had locals,” he said.

"Recently one of our camp supervisors, Serge, smashed the record for the longest unbroken stay on the island.

"It was something like 135 days on the island straight - he loves it.”

Skydives depart weekends, subject to suitable weather.

For bookings, call 0403 225 428.

For more information about different tours or the camp, visit www.1770castaway.com.au or the 1770 Castaway Facebook page.