Jack Roelofs gets lifted high to win the line out for the Barbarians.
Sport

New height for junior Barbarian

Shane Jones
, shane, jones@news-mail.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 1:16 PM
UNION: Barbarians player Jack Roelofs might be in his first season for the club, but he is already making plenty of waves with his play.

The league player for The Waves will play in his grand final in the sport today as the Barbarians play Fraser Coast in the decider.

And some at the club have him locked as a player of the future.

“I’ve been playing at flanker,” he said.

“For me it’s just working off the back of the boys.”

Roelofs has been able to use his league role to develop his game in union.

This involves high work rate, lots of tackles, lots of runs and consistency.

He hopes there is one more game of playing well.

“Just another game, so hopefully we turn up and play for each other.

“We turn up ready to go.”

Roelofs and the team will play in the final at 6.15pm at The Waves Sports Ground.

spring cup
Bundaberg News Mail

