New hair salon opens its doors in Bundy

NEW SALON: Jemma Tobin, Marie Sergiacomi and Leanne Tobin at Essential Hair and Beauty.

AT THE tender age of eight, Jemma Tobin was so desperate to get into the world of hair that her mum's hairdresser let her help out.

"Sherrie got me in to wash everyone's hair - I was so tiny she had me standing on a milk crate,” she said.

Ten years on, veteran Bundaberg snipper Sherrie Harbourne is passing on the torch to her youngest fan.

Ms Tobin is taking over Ms Harbourne's business with her mum Leanne Tobin and long-time friend Marie Sergiacomi, and the three have opened Essential Hair and Beauty on Bourbong St.

"I've always wanted to do it,” Ms Tobin said.

The move is a proud moment for Leanne, who encouraged her daughter's move to Brisbane at the tender age of 15 to begin an apprenticeship with the award-winning Tsiknaris Hair in New Farm.

Jemma has used those southern connections to bring in products unique to Bundaberg, including French colour range Lakme, hair perfecter Olaplex and Di Lorenzo vegan products.

In February Ms Tobin came back to her hometown and soon after, "Sherrie came to me and offered me her salon,” she said.

"She's been hairdressing for 50 years.

"I thought it was a joke - but she was serious.”

NEW SALON: Leanne Tobin, Jemma Tobin and Marie Sergiacomi at Essential Hair and Beauty. Mike Knott BUN060617ESSENTIAL1

Ms Sergiacomi, 21, has built her skills in hair and beauty at Bundaberg salons including Hair Force One and Indulgence.

She didn't hesitate to get on board.

"I was like, 'I can't say no - it's Jem',” she said.

"I never thought I would get this opportunity to open a salon. It's the perfect challenge.”

Clients can relax in the sunny pool area, behind which Ms Harbourne still runs a gym and day spa.

The pair have different styles but both are perfectionists, Ms Sergiacomi said.

"We pride ourselves on being perfectionists and sending people out the door looking the best they can.”

The salon will open Wednesday to Friday, 9 to 9, and Saturday 9-2.30 so clients can come in after work and beat the Saturday morning rush.

Essential Hair and Beauty is at 68 Bourbong St.

Phone 4151 2123 or visit facebook.com/essentialhairandbeautyy.