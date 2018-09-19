New group to change negative view of Bundy's backpackers

THE Bundaberg economy heavily relies on the hostel and backpacker community, and a group of local owners are banding together to promote our great city.

Last night Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt made a speech in the Federation Chamber about the newly established Bundaberg Hostel Association.

"Last week I met with a group of local backpacker hostel providers in Bundaberg,” Mr Pitt said.

"They aim to turn around the sometimes negative perceptions of backpackers working in the regions.

"We do need to ensure that the good and positive stories get out, because it is an important part of regional communities, an important part of the regional workforce and an even more important part of regional tourism, which drives our local economy and jobs.”

Mr Pitt pointed out that while backpackers are, in a sense, a mobile workforce, ensuring the tourists have a positive experience is of upmost importance.

"The overwhelming majority of them certainly do,” he said.

"Without those backpackers our local producers could not get their crops off and could not meet the demand from China, South Korea, Japan and all the places right around the world that demand our wonderful first-class produce.”

The Association acts as a resource and contact hub for working holiday makers in the Bundaberg and Wide Way region and provide information for those wanting to work and stay in the area.

"I congratulate East Bundy, North Bundaberg and Dingo Blue backpacker hostels, who have formed the Bundaberg Hostel Association in order to build a positive and reliable organisation that can better service the tourists, the farms and the community,” he said.

"I think this is a great indication for us locally. It is important that we continue to manage our local reputation, and I congratulate the Bundaberg Hostel Association.”