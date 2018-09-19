Menu
HARVESTING: Backpackers picking pines on Amaryllys Farm in Gooburrum. Mike Knott BUN010218PINEAPPLES1
New group to change negative view of Bundy backpacking

Tahlia Stehbens
19th Sep 2018 12:47 PM
THE Bundaberg economy relies heavily on the hostel and backpacker communities and a group of local owners are banding together to promote our great city.

North Bundaberg Backpackers owner Steve Greenwood is one of three hostels making up the newly formed Bundaberg Hostel Association and they're hoping to expand.

"Bundy really should be a high priority destination, and it used to have great name, but of late it hasn't been great,” Mr Greenwood said.

"I mean bad things do happen, and they should be told, but there's far more good people and stories that are often overlooked.”

Mr Greenwood said the Wide Bay region was an ideal location for backpackers to work and have a great experience.

"We've got work seven days a week all year round,” he said.

"And that does vary season to season, but of the 400 people we get through our hostel each year, maybe two or three are unhappy.

"But the rest have made lifelong friends and have had a fantastic experience on the farm, and that stuff isn't getting out there.”

The association is calling on other hostels to get involved, to become "one loud voice.”

"Everyone has their own businesses, but improving the appeal and our reputation is everyone's business,” he said.

"The more we can convey this message, the better it is for everyone.”

Last night Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt spoke of the newly established association in the Federation Chamber.

"We do need to ensure that the good and positive stories get out, because it is an important part of regional communities, an important part of the regional workforce and an even more important part of regional tourism, which drives our local economy and jobs,” he said.

"Without those backpackers our local producers could not get their crops off and could not meet the demand from China, South Korea, Japan and all the places right around the world that demand our wonderful first-class produce.”

The association acts as a resource and contact hub for working holiday makers in the Bundaberg and Wide Way region and provide information for those wanting to work and stay in the area.

"I congratulate East Bundy, North Bundaberg and Dingo Blue backpacker hostels, who have formed the Bundaberg Hostel Association in order to build a positive and reliable organisation that can better service the tourists, the farms and the community,” Mr Pitt said.

"I think this is a great indication for us locally. It is important that we continue to manage our local reputation, and I congratulate the Bundaberg Hostel Association.”

