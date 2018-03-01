New gourmet burger van set to ignite tastebuds

GOURMET burgers will be served up with a side of stunning ocean views in Moore Park Beach following Bundaberg Regional Council's approval of a temporary food van application.

Environment and Natural Resources portfolio spokesperson Cr Bill Trevor said Council would allow The Bundaberg Burger Company to operate from freehold land adjacent to the Moore Park Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

"The burger van will operate beside a temporary coffee van which will value-add to what is already a highly popular location for residents and tourists alike," Cr Trevor said.

"In what will no doubt prove a treat for beach-goers, the Bundaberg Burger Company will sell gourmet burgers and food to order."

Cr Trevor said the approval would not impact on existing businesses in the area as there was currently no other businesses selling similar fare within 1.5km of this site.

"The approval allows for operation between 11 am and 6 pm on weekends and public holidays."

Divisional representative Cr Jason Bartels said the addition of the burger van was a positive move.

"Adding a meal option to the pristine stretch of sandy beach found in Moore Park will have positive flow-on effects for tourism and the economy," said Cr Bartels.

"Importantly the van is entirely self-sufficient with supplied water and wastewater tanks and the operator will be providing extra bins to ensure any increase in rubbish can be catered to."

