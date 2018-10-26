Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NIGHT GOLF: Innes Park Country Club has opened a new golf range that is open at night.
NIGHT GOLF: Innes Park Country Club has opened a new golf range that is open at night. Contributed
News

New golf range offers drive and dine at night

Emma Reid
by
26th Oct 2018 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S full swing ahead for the owners of Innes Park Country Club, as they power through renovations including the opening of Bundaberg's only night-time golfing range this week.

Whether you're a serious golfer, a couple looking for a unique place for a date or a family wanting to get out of the house, this could be the place for you.

Owners Louise Cole and Gary Peat bought the course 16 months ago and said renovations were taking shape.

Mrs Cole said the driving range was open nightly until 8pm, except Sundays when it would close at 6pm.

"We have launched 'drive and dine' where people can hit a few balls and stay for a meal,” Mrs Cole said.

"We are fully licensed and just ask that people act responsibly when practising.

"The youngest player on the serious side of sport was 11, but we cater for younger kids with their parents - even Tiger Woods started when he was three.”

The couple had moved from New South Wales, and said owning a golf course was a new venture for them. Mrs Cole said they also own a winery down south and, compared to that, the golf course was more demanding and needed a lot more work and water to maintain.

The driving range has eight bays and bookings are preferred.

Mrs Cole said a bucket of 100 balls would cost $15 and the range was the best place in town to pull out the "big berther” to practice your power swing.

"If you want to hit with your driver come down and try it out here,” she said.

bundaberg dine and drive driving range golf innes park
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    premium_icon New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    Business A BUNDABERG tourism operator has called for the council to take control of the port, arguing the current system is stifling economic opportunities.

    Mindful meditation in rock balancing

    premium_icon Mindful meditation in rock balancing

    News 'It's very grounding, very meditative, and very relaxing.'

    Art project goes on show at Buss Park

    Art project goes on show at Buss Park

    News Armistice Centenary Public Art Project takes centre stage

    Local Partners