New golf range offers drive and dine at night

NIGHT GOLF: Innes Park Country Club has opened a new golf range that is open at night. Contributed

IT'S full swing ahead for the owners of Innes Park Country Club, as they power through renovations including the opening of Bundaberg's only night-time golfing range this week.

Whether you're a serious golfer, a couple looking for a unique place for a date or a family wanting to get out of the house, this could be the place for you.

Owners Louise Cole and Gary Peat bought the course 16 months ago and said renovations were taking shape.

Mrs Cole said the driving range was open nightly until 8pm, except Sundays when it would close at 6pm.

"We have launched 'drive and dine' where people can hit a few balls and stay for a meal,” Mrs Cole said.

"We are fully licensed and just ask that people act responsibly when practising.

"The youngest player on the serious side of sport was 11, but we cater for younger kids with their parents - even Tiger Woods started when he was three.”

The couple had moved from New South Wales, and said owning a golf course was a new venture for them. Mrs Cole said they also own a winery down south and, compared to that, the golf course was more demanding and needed a lot more work and water to maintain.

The driving range has eight bays and bookings are preferred.

Mrs Cole said a bucket of 100 balls would cost $15 and the range was the best place in town to pull out the "big berther” to practice your power swing.

"If you want to hit with your driver come down and try it out here,” she said.