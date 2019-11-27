New glamping development gets the green light

PROJECT APPROVED: Splitters Farm co-owner Carly Clark and Bucket the goat at Spliiters Farm, which has had its development application for a new camping and glamping facility approved.

A FARM stay camping and glamping development has been given the green light today by Bundaberg Regional Council, delivering a unique tourism experience and economic boost for the region.

The project as a whole, including construction, is expected to bring 52 full-time jobs to the region and inject $6.5 million into the local economy.

Splitters Farm will begin works immediately on the construction of 40 powered camp sites, an amenities block, camp kitchen and eight glamping tents, which will see the current tourist attraction officially open their camping options by June 2020.

Purchased by Ashley and Carly Clark in 2017, the 64.7ha Sharon-based property, a 10-minute drive north of Bundaberg, is an idyllic bush setting, bordered by its namesake Splitters Creek.

Home to native animals such as wallabies, platypus, barramundi, prehistoric lung fish and over 150 documented species of Australian bird life, co-owner Carly Clark said it was a dream destination for hikers and kayakers.

“It’s also a favourite spot for local fisherman who come to catch-n-release bass,” she said.

Carly and her husband Ashley purchased Splitters Farm in mid-2017 to give their five children the benefit of a rural upbringing and an understanding and of ‘hard work’.

“We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into fixing fences and getting the run-down old farm into shape but it’s so rewarding,” she said.

Carly, who grew up on acreage in South Western Sydney, is also a self-confessed ‘bleeding heart’ when it comes to animals.

“Once we had our fences repaired, we began taking in rescue animals from around the region,” she said.

“Many of which are victims of the drought or because they had been abused or neglected. Some have also had a change of circumstances because their owners had to sell their acreage and move into town.

“It’s been a tough few years for anyone on the land and we’re now supplement feeding and caring for over 180 rescue animals as a result. The vet loves us.”

Splitters Farm recently began conducting weekend walking tours, so families had an opportunity to meet and feed the rescue animals.

All proceeds from the tours being reinvested back into feeding the animals and to cover their ongoing veterinary costs.

In addition to receiving rave reviews locally on Facebook and TripAdvisor, the farm tours are also attracting a lot of interest from overseas visitors.

“We’re getting visitors as far afield as Taiwan and Hong Kong and had guests recently from the Sunshine Coast who said they’d come to Bundaberg just to see Splitters Farm after following our story online,” she said.

“It made us sit back and think … hey we’ve really created something special here.”

Councillor Helen Blackburn welcomed the planning decision which will provide economical accommodation options for people staying in the region and at the same time allow them to experience the beautiful and unique surroundings of the Splitters Creek area.

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said the planned development would be a welcome addition to the Bundaberg region.

“The eight luxury safari tents will provide much needed diversity in the region’s accommodation offering. It also conveys a strong commitment to deliver a rural, nature-based and environmentally sustainable visitor experience on the doorstep to the Great Southern Barrier Reef,” she said.

“Splitters Farm offers a family-friendly rural adventure in the real Aussie bush, only 10 minutes from the Bundaberg CBD and I congratulate the owners on their commitment demonstrated to the development of our destination.”

Splitters Farm is currently open weekends for its Meet the Animals tours and plans are in place to welcome guests for overnight camping from June 2020.