New girls' league rocked by change-room violence accusation

CLUB volunteers have been stood down and a judicial hearing called as allegations of change-room violence rock a rugby league club.

Just weeks after the new girls' competition kicked off, the club is embroiled in accusations of violence involving players and officials.

The Chronicle understands an under-14 player got into a physical altercation with another girl after a match on Sunday when the team returned to the dressing room.

A club official entered the dressing room in an attempt to stop the incident.

Witnesses say the official was struck while pulling the teen girl from the room.

Another club official then stepped in, pulling the girl away to stop the violence.

Video of the incident has been shared on social media.

The club has called a judiciary meeting, summoning the club officials and players involved.

The date of the meeting is yet to be confirmed and the club volunteers have been stood down in the meantime.

Fraser Coast Junior League president Toni Worthington said the league had not been advised of the incident.

The club's president declined to comment until the club had completed its investigation.

The incident came just days after the president called a meeting with all the club's female players on Tuesday, June 18, to discuss player behaviour.

The Chronicle understands police have been contacted about the incident but no charges have been laid at this stage.

QRL Central Division is currently running a 'Not in my house' campaign, designed to let spectators, parents, players and officials know that bad behaviour and bullying is not acceptable at games.