New gelato shop for Bundy to give out 100 free scoops

Esther Wong holds up a fun gelato flavour at the chain's Toowoomba store. Bev Lacey

A NEW gelato store is opening in Bundaberg and to celebrate they're giving away 100 free scoops.

Bundaberg will get its first Gelatissimo on November 13.

It will be the 13th store in Queensland and the 43rd in Australia.

The opening comes as Gelatissimo franchisee, Harry Nguyen, relocates his family from Balmain in Sydney to Bundaberg in search of a more relaxing lifestyle.

"Once we visited Bundaberg, we fell in love with the chilled vibe and family-friendly lifestyle, so knew it was the perfect place to open our second Gelatissimo store", Mr Nguyen said.

The store will offer a free scoop of gelato to the first 100 customers to visit on its grand opening weekend on Saturday, November 18.

The store will open at Stockland Bundaberg, 115-119 Takalvan St.