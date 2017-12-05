Menu
New gelato has a salty camel flavour

Camel milk is the key ingredient in the gelato.
Crystal Jones
by

GELATO lovers will have something a little different to try with the launch of a salted caramel treat using, of all things, camel milk.

As the story goes, the three wise men travelled on camels, bearing gifts in search of a baby following a very bright star.

Salted Camel is a combination of salted caramel gelato made with real camel milk and topped with crunchy butterscotch baubles, which is sure to put a twist on traditional festive flavours this silly season.

It'll be available from December 11 in the lead-up to Christmas at Gelatissimo's new Stockland (Sugarland) store.

Gelatissimo product development manager Filiz Kaya said nothing was as festive as camel milk.

"Australia has gone mad for rich, buttery, caramel flavours so when I first tasted camel milk, I just knew it would be the perfect ingredient to incorporate into a delectable, Christmas time flavour”, she said.

The gelato uses camel milk freshly sourced from a Hunter Valley camel farmer, and has a distinctive flavour profile.

It is smooth on the palate, a little sweet and has a slight hint of salt.

Camel milk is also loaded with nanobodies to help fight infection, Vitamins A, B2, E and C, various protective proteins, and is low in fat, cholesterol and lactose.

