New funding a massive boost for IWC expansion dream

WITH the $7.4 funding barrier lifted on the delivery of the Stage 2 expansion, talks will continue between IWC and potential new service providers.

"Development and delivery of the Stage 2 infrastructure of 4816sq m, which will comprise two storeys of facilities with underground car parking, will open the way for the IWC to build on its current services and provide new offerings,” IWC General Manager Wayne Mulvany said.

"Through this, we can work with government and the community to meet the requirements of this high-needs socio-economic environment, moving to bridge gaps in care and, through that, tackling head-on the types and extreme levels of chronic disease, complex conditions and other issues we have in our communities.”

Mr Mulvany said the discussions being held right now were necessarily confidential, but there was a large amount of interest from professionals to be part of the IWC unique model of whole-of-person care.

"This model is setting new benchmarks for client-centric care, of which we are proud,” he said.

"In 2016, IWC won the title of National Aboriginal Medical Service of the Year through AGPAL, the major Australian General Practice accreditation body, and we also were on the front cover of the Prime Minister's 2017 Closing the Gap report.

"This is strong recognition for an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation based in regional Queensland, and particularly so because we are here for everyone - both indigenous and non-indigenous.

"This truly is reconciliation in action.”

Additional services could be on their way.

Mr Mulvany said IWC had identified required additional services, including more GPs, nurses, health practitioners and support workers.

"Our GPs are at capacity, with waiting lists, and we need to build our medical centre within the IWC operations,” Mr Mulvany said.

Other areas of expansion being eyed by IWC through the delivery of Stage 2 include more Allied Health, including the potential introduction services such as physiotherapy and podiatry, and more specialists.

"IWC also has planned a Community Wellbeing and Physical Activity Facility incorporating a range of specialist and support services,” Mr Mulvany said.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to continue to build the integrated model of whole-of-person care that will help so many in our communities. This expansion will help to continue the vital work being delivered around chronic disease and the underpinning social determinants that are a major contributing factor to so many deadly diseases.

Mr Mulvany said the IWC would, as with Stage 1, continue to support the growth of other like-minded services within the region.

"We have continued to embrace the local providers of relevant services which add value to our target audience by building leasable space into our planning,” Mr Mulvany said.

Key facts