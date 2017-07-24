26°
New fudge shop opens its doors in Bundy

Eliza Goetze
| 24th Jul 2017 6:44 PM
GET FUDGED: Brenda Roberts with a selection of her fudge products for sale at her new premises in Targo Street.
GET FUDGED: Brenda Roberts with a selection of her fudge products for sale at her new premises in Targo Street. Mike Knott BUN240717FUDGE1

IF YOU'VE got a hankering for something sweet on Targo St, you are in luck.

A new business has opened with a range of fudge flavours from the unusual to the classics.

Owner Brenda Roberts decided at age 55, it was time for a career change and that's how Get Fudged came about.

But ultimately, a tragedy prompted her to make the leap.

"My daughter passed away in a car accident in 2014 and I just couldn't face getting on the roads again,” Ms Roberts said.

"I had a bit of a break from the workforce after her accident, to grieve. I did some furniture revamping, which I really liked - that's another hobby of mine.

"Being 55 it's really hard to get back into the work force.

"I thought I'd try and create my own job.”

She has moved from a small shop on Walker St and opened her doors on Targo St yesterday with 15 flavours, made using fresh cream and local butter as well as local produce like ginger and macadamia nuts.

Other flavours include cappuccino and coconut rough, watermelon and lemon meringue.

Get Fudged also offers bath products including bombs, bath salts, sugar scrubs, milk baths and soy melt waxes, with a small seating area where you can sip a speciality tea.

"We cater for functions like weddings and birthdays - fudge makes a great wedding favour,” Ms Roberts said.

"My goal - because I know how hard it is to get a job after 55 - is (to employ) older people in the community.”

