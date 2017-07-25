New fruit and veg stand to pop up

BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers has scored a grant to spread the joy of local produce.

With support from the Stockland Community Grant Program, BFVG will hold a Your Local Produce Pop Up Market each month outside its office at 23 Enterprise St to sell produce direct from farmers to the public.

The local Bundaberg Men's Shed will build a cart from recycled materials with completion expected in mid-August.

The cart will operate according to supply and demand and may feature up to three commodities at a time.

The cart will provide information on produce with storage details, recipes and suggestions for increasing your intake of fruit and veg.

BFVG industry services officer Kylie Jackson said the grant was a great way to "invite the general community to our organisation” and educate them about where their food comes from.