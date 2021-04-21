What the new flood protection group is pushing for  

Committee members of the Bundaberg Flood Protection Group Gill Steinhardt, Walter Whitbread, Sid McKeown, Tony Mills, Paul Granacchi and Len Reid at the Railway Hotel on Monday night.

The Bundaberg Flood Protection Group was established just before Easter by a group of concerned residents who want to see flood protection for those who are most at risk of future flooding.

The group recently began a petition calling on the state government and the Bundaberg Regional Council to review and implement flood protection measures that will protect those most at risk of future flood events.

On Monday night they held their first community meeting at the Railway Hotel giving them the chance to build support, tell the community what they were about and for attendees to ask questions and the NewsMail was there to see what went down.

