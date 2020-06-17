New flavour kombo for healthy drink

AFTER years of trying to perfect a recipe, a local business woman has created a new and exciting brew and from the astounding feedback already received, it’s a match made in heaven.

While the Covid restrictions meant slowing down for most, HOTI Kombucha owner Helen Tricarico was busy working behind the scenes, experimenting with different flavour combinations and teaming up with other local producers to create a unique, yet delicious concoction.

And now Bundy’s queen of kombucha believes she has nailed the perfect mix of the healthy drink, teaming up with a local coffee brewer.

“Caffe, HOTI Kombucha’s newest flavour is a delicate and delicious infusion of ground coffee beans, premium Assam black tea and a special cold brew from our very own local Kadilly Coffee and of course organic Bundaberg raw sugar,” Ms Tricarico said.

“I worked with Rod from Kadilly Coffee in another role before I founded HOTI and so when he founded Kadilly, a Cup to Crop enterprise, I was keen to join forces and I think I’ve nailed it.”

HOTI KOMBUCHA: Helen Tricarico has expanded her business.

And while the feedback so far has been nothing but positive, it wasn’t quite love at first sip for the maker.

It took months of work, dedication and perseverance to perfect the recipe, with Ms Tricarico wanting to create a coffee flavour since the early days of the business.

“I attempted Coffee Kombucha about 3 years ago, and while I had some good feedback from sample testing, for me it wasn’t what I was looking for,” she said.

“A year or so later I tried again, but still with not much success, so I focused on other flavours, but that urge to create a more mature flavour, one that’s not fruity but still with a local connection kept me awake.

“We trialled a number of different blends, however, the fruity notes and the sweetness of the Kadilly plantation beans shone through to give a light, slightly sparkling coffee finish … it’s not for the dark roast lovers, more for the iced coffee connoisseur.”

Passionate about getting creative with recipes and ways to consume kombucha, Ms Tricarico loves hearing from customers about their own experiments with hit flavour combos.

From limoncello and a cheeky cocktail or two, to jellies and almond cake, there are a number of delicious kombucha recipes available on the website.

Ms Tricarico also recommends making kombucha smoothies and gelato, as well as floats by combining the drink with a scoop of your favourite ice-cream.

But that’s not all in the works for HOTI Kombucha, with plenty of exciting ventures in store for the local business.

Set to be announced soon, Ms Tricarico said she is looking forward to the kombucha blends appearing on some of our most popular menus around town and also has plans for production expansion and growth.

Free tastings of the exciting new Caffe flavour will be offered at The Pocket Storehouse on Scotland St, this Saturday from 7am.

Customers are assured current health guidelines will be followed and are asked to please adhere to social distancing while waiting.

For more information about HOTI Kombucha or to join the mailing list, visit hoti.com.au.