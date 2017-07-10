New flashing lights to help keep students safe

BRIGHT, flashing lights are set to be installed at a Bundaberg school to warn drivers to slow down - and prevent tragedy.

The Palaszczuk Government today announced its $12 million flashing school zone program would bring new signs to George St near St Patrick's Catholic School over the coming financial year.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said 740 flashing signs across had already been installed across Queensland.

"Our flashing signs have made school zones much safer ever since they started lighting-up our roads in 2011,” Ms Donaldson said.

"This is because significant planning goes into ensuring the signs are delivered to where they'll be most effective, benefiting the schools and communities that need them most,” she said.

"We work closely with local councils and schools leading up to the installation phase, to ensure these important safety signs are placed in highly visible places.”

Ms Donaldson said the government was committed to improving road safety for students across the state.

"Flashing signs play an important role in alerting motorists that they are entering a school zone, reminding drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for children,” she said.

"The signs only flash on school days and during school zone times, so motorists will be notified when children are likely to be around.

"Adhering to the speed limit is always vital, and we urge all motorists to follow the road rules and help us create a safe environment for students when they are arriving and leaving school.”

Schools are selected for flashing school zone signs following detailed analyses, which considers crash history, vehicle and pedestrian traffic, speed limits and visibility problems.

For more information on flashing school zone signs, click here.