New fish and chip hopes to help youth unemployment

A NEW fish and chip shop has opened its doors in Bargara and the owners hope to make a difference in the process.

Co-owner Julie Scott said Bargara Beach Takeaway opened for business last month and their plan was to go back to basics with their cooking.

The new business is offering a quality product including a large variety of fish at low prices.

Co-owner Kevin Scott said they bought the business for their son, Luke-Roy Scott, and always planned on passing it on to him once it was up and running.

“This shop here is for my son. He has just finished a business degree at TAFE so it is a great opportunity for him to employ his old mates from Kepnock High that can’t find jobs,” Mr Scott said.

“There are already about six kids from his school that we know can’t find work, who would be great.

“Once he finished his degree I told him I was buying a shop. He can do some hard work.

“Otherwise he would just stay at home and talk about the jobs he might apply for down the line.”

Mr Scott said he moved to Bundaberg three years ago and noticed the prevalence of youth unemployment.

“Youth unemployment was a big thing we saw and heard about here so we want to help a bit, it is a good opportunity for some kids to learn some hard work,” he said.

Mr Scott said after working as a chef for years and seeing what goes on behind closed doors, his aim for the new store was to keep it transparent.

“I have worked in many places where you cook the food out the back and something unsavoury goes on so instead this store is based on transparency,” he said.

“You can see us prepare, you can see us cook and you can see us wash up.”

Mr Scott said originally he and his son came up for a change of scenery but now his son loved it and has no plans to move back to the Gold Coast.

“I brought him up here from a private school on the Gold Coast where he had never passed a subject.”

“I took him up here put him in Kepnock High School and in Grade 11 he got an academic award and now he has graduated after Grade 12 and has a degree.”

“It was a good decision.

“Now he loves it here and not only that it has been a great transition for me too.”