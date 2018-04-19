New fine will be 'instant penance' for drivers
SEVEN years ago, when first living in Toowoomba, my wife and I were impressed at how spiritual the drivers seem to be here.
Just about at every red-light traffic stop one could glance across and see the adjacent motorist with head down, mumbling a prayer or maybe the rosary.
Alas, we soon realised they were doing neither but succumbing to their mobile phone addictions while driving.
But the latest news is, the Queensland Government is soon to bring in a $1000 fine for first offence.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey is also considering second offence could mean suspension of licence.
Now there's a good recipe for you to produce instant penance.