Aussie money experts reveal their top tips

MONEY mistakes are not limited to everyday Australians struggling with their finances.

Even the nation's brightest financial minds make errors, but say that turning them into positive learning experiences is the first step towards success.

On the eve of a new financial year, some of Australia's best-known money experts share their tips for the year ahead, their past experiences and lessons they have learned.

JANINE ALLIS, Boost Juice founder and Shark Tank investor

Shark Tank's Janine Allis. Picture: Supplied

Your top tip for Australians to improve their finances in 2018-19?

Start the financial year with a budget. Planning and goal-setting are the most successful ways to get ahead financially.

A money-making idea you would avoid in the year ahead?

Anything that sounds too good to be true is always my yard stick. Keep an open mind with regards to investing and make sure that if you do choose to invest, that you do your own research.

What has been your best investment?

My own business. The reason is that I have always been all in and passionate about my product and what the business could be. Sometimes backing yourself in is your best investment.

Your biggest money mistake?

Investing in the wrong businesses has been my biggest money mistake and it hurts when you make those wrong choices. At the end of the day, every mistake is a learning curve so do not beat yourself up over them.

Any other financial regrets?

There is no such thing as regrets, only lessons. You need to take calculated risks to get ahead and if you are not making the odd mistake you are not trying hard enough. Fail fast.

Advice about dealing with mistakes?

Know that life is a marathon, not a sprint. Make sure you treat every mistake or missed opportunity as an education course and make sure that the money you have spent (consider it invested in your education) is not a loss as it has given you valuable lessons for the future.

DAVID KOCH, TV host, businessman, finance commentator

David Koch says buying into a basketball team was his worst investment. Picture: Brett Costello

Your top tip for 2018-19?

Have a goal and a savings plan to meet that goal. The key is having the discipline to put a little away on a regular basis.

A money-making idea you would avoid?

A hot tip from a friend or relative that you know nothing about. Warren Buffett always says if you don't understand an investment, don't invest in it - no matter how good others reckon it will be.

Your best investment?

My wife Libby. She is a master at managing our day-to-day household finances. She hates paying interest on an outstanding credit card balance and will always negotiate a better deal for everything.

Your biggest money mistake?

I don't gamble or buy boys toys, but I did invest in a professional basketball team which was a lot of fun, and a financial disaster. I basically lost the whole lot and Libby has never forgiven me.

Any other financial regrets?

Libby and I fell in love with a small wooden cottage which was part of a deceased estate when we were looking for our first home. It was rundown and we were talked out of it by a relative who said we should only ever buy a brick property. That little wooden cottage was in the harbourside suburb or Milsons Point and would have been the best investment imaginable.

Your advice for people worried about past mistakes?

Never look backwards. Everyone has plenty of those "if only" moments. Focus on learning from the reasons why you made the mistake or missed the opportunity and try not to do it twice.

SCOTT PAPE, Barefoot Investor, author

Barefoot Investor Scott Pape. Picture: Jason Edwards

Top tip for 2018-19?

Go to the pub. Pull up Monseysmart.gov.au and check out their net worth calculator. Order a beer. Put all your details in, and then screenshot the figure. As you drink the beer, decide on one thing, no matter how small, that you could do today that would add to your net worth. What could you make a decision to sell? What could you save money on? What could you do to earn more dough? Then go to globalrichlist.com and type in your net worth, and see how wealthy you really are. Keep it all in perspective.

One money-making idea you would avoid?

Bitcoin. Investment billionaire Charlie Munger calls it "rat poison".

What has been your best investment, and why?

My family farm. Farms are generally very poor investments … however ours is giving our three kids a wonderful childhood. And in years to come it'll give me an excuse to hang out with my kids and work with them on the farm.

Your biggest money mistake?

When I was 14 I went to see a financial adviser (doesn't every 14 year old?!) and he recommended a high-fee managed share fund, which invested in what he said were "special situations". Turns out those special situations was any itch the fund manager wanted to scratch. That fund was a dog with fleas.

Any other financial regrets?

No, not really.

Advice about dealing with past money mistakes:

Blame your partner.

MARK BOURIS Businessman, author, TV personality

Mark Bouris pictured is Sydney today, April 19, 2018. Picture: David Swift.

Your top tip for 2018-19?

Make goals. Have a plan. Be disciplined. Reduce debt. Slash your mortgage. Sort your super. Seek advice and accountability.

A money-making idea to avoid?

Avoid investing in anything you don't understand. This is a very quick and easy way to lose money. Be cautious if you're looking for a quick win. Investments seeking greater returns come with higher risk.

Your best investment?

Property is always a smart investment if it is done properly. I advise potential landlords to hold out for a property that is in a sought-after area, close to shops, transport and schools.

Your biggest money mistake?

I have made mistakes with a couple of investments when I was younger. One time by ignoring warnings about shares that were skyrocketing, and eventually losing money when the market crashed. And on another time being ripped off by someone who conned me through flattery.

Any other financial regrets?

I prefer to focus on what is happening now rather than on my past. Financial success is not the most important thing in life. Real success is personal happiness, which means something different to each of us.

Advice about dwelling on past mistakes:

We all make mistakes and mistakes can be a good thing if we can learn from them. It's part of being a human. If we learn from our past, we can focus accurately on the future.

EFFIE ZAHOS, editor of Money magazine for 21 years

Effie Zahos, editor of Money magazine

Your top tip for 2018-19?

You don't have to pay full price. I saved $1878 in under four hours simply by phoning my service providers and asking for a discount.

An investment idea to avoid this year?

The old saying that you should own the bank rather than have money in the bank may not apply right now. Regulatory risks facing banks in the light of the royal commission will show there are great opportunities elsewhere.

Your best investment?

I pay myself first … I set up some money buckets and automated my savings.

Your biggest money mistake?

Never mix friends and money. I learnt this the hard way. What's worse than having to chase up debt when the person on the receiving end is a lifelong friend?

Other money regrets?

Busyness is a threat to your wealth … Often I'm so busy with work that I neglect my own personal affairs and this has cost me money.

Your advice about mistakes:

"I will continue to make mistakes … there's FOMO, or fear of missing out. The best advice I have received is not to do nothing. Doing nothing may be easier but it gets you nowhere.

NOEL WHITTAKER, author and finance commentator

Finance commentator and author Noel Whittaker

Your top tip for 2018-19?

Set some financial goals - to do this you need to make a list of your assets and liabilities so you know where you are. For example, if you discover you now have a big equity in your home, you might like to think about borrowing for investment.

A money-making idea to avoid in 2018-19?

The one that comes to mind is bitcoin, but the other is anything that is introduced to you by somebody who cold calls you.

Your best investment?

Probably starting my own business - we started with two people and built it into the biggest financial planning practice in Queensland. As luck would have it we sold it for cash in 2007 just before the GFC.

Your biggest money mistake?

Around 1984 I went into partnership with a former bankrupt to develop a small 13-shop suburban retail development. It was a disaster, and I lost half my assets as a result. I think property development is the riskiest thing you can ever do.

Any other financial regrets?

All the mistakes I made have helped me to where I am now.

Advice about learning from the past?

You learn far more from your mistakes than your successes. Therefore treat any financial failure as a learning experience, resolve not to repeat it, and move forward.