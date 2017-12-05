New Filipino store will have you coming back for more

WE ARE OPEN: Nerissa Fish outside her newly opened Filipino Food store over East.

JUST like the sign says, you'll find everything Filipino at the East Bundaberg's newest store.

Narissa Fish was born in the Philippines and moved to Australia 12 years ago.

A school teacher in her homeland, Mrs Fish swapped careers to support her love for retail.

And after running a home-based Filipino business for the past eight years she saw there was a need to expand to a bigger location.

"My husband Warren and I started with 12 Filipino items and it took off from there,” she said.

The store, Everything Filipino Foods, opened it doors on November 21 and the Filipino stock has been flying out the door.

Mrs Fish said the transition was easy because she already had a good customer base.

The store carries a variety of products and the biscuits and cookies are what keeps the customers coming back time after time.

"Our cookies are popular and come in different flavours,” Mrs Fish said.

UNIQUE FLAVOURS: Nerissa Fish has plenty of traditional foods at her newly opened Filipino Food store in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN301117FOOD3

"Especially the ones made from yams.

"These are a short bread similar to sweet potatoes but are more starchy.”

Another popular item is Sky Flakes, which is a style of Filipino cracker.

But the store isn't limited to biscuits and crackers. There is everything you would need to make a Filipino banquet fit for a lakan or lakambin, which means king or queen.

Mrs Fish said the Filipino cuisine pancit or pansit was a well-known dish and you could find everything needed to make it in store.

It is a meal which is known as convenient and is made from noodles cooked from home.

She said her children would often have friends stay over and when she would see their parents at school they would ask how they could reproduce the meals the children ate.

Mrs Fish also said customers from around Wide Bay had taken an interest in the products and would phone in with orders.

"People in Eidsvold, Childers and Hervey Bay all make orders and I post the products to them,” she said.

UNIQUE FLAVOURS: Shelves of traditional foods at the newly opened Filipino Food store in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN301117FOOD4

But it's not the only thing they post from Everything Filipino Foods. Mrs Fish said they often sent items back home to families of local Filipino families.

The grocery store, on Princess St, is open from 9.30am-4.30pm Monday to Wednesday , 9.30am-5.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 9.30am-3pm on Saturdays.