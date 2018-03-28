New figures reveal what's driving Bundy's tourism surge

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort was a big winner at the Queensland Tourism Awards taking home gold in The Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort was a big winner at the Queensland Tourism Awards taking home gold in The Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism.

MORE Australians are flocking to Bundaberg because they can't get enough of our reef.

That's according to the National Visitor Survey results for the year ending December 2017 to be released by Tourism Research Australia today.

The results showed record highs in domestic visitation to Queensland and the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef, made up of the Bundaberg and North Burnett, Gladstone and Capricorn regions, welcomed just over 2 million domestic visitors to the destination for the year.

This positive growth was driven by holiday visitation, with an increase of 5.6% of visitors coming here to enjoy a holiday.

GREAT RESULTS: BNBT's Katherine Reid, Kym Murphy, Elke Grieving, Jon McPherson and Gillian Jenney celebrate today's tourism figures. Mike Knott BUN270318TOURISM1

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the biggest growth markets domestically for the Southern Great Barrier Reef were the Central Queensland and the Sunshine Coast regions.

Ms Reid said it reinforced the focus of marketing efforts being within a 400km-drive radius.

"Interestingly, we also saw an encouraging increase from our interstate markets, with 122,000 holiday markers visiting from regional NSW, a 60.8% increase on same time last year,” she said.

"I am sure this will shine through from our industry over Easter as well.”

Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steven Ciobo said the increase in overnight trips by Australians had seen spending by domestic tourists increase six percent to a record $64.5 billion in 2017.

"More Aussies are holidaying at home and enjoying the natural beauties and wonders our country has to offer - helping set new tourism records,” Mr Ciobo said.

"An increase in overnight trips by Australians has seen spending by domestic tourists increase six percent to a record $64.5 billion in 2017.”

Ms Reid said BNBT would continue to concentrate marketing and publicity efforts on the core drive markets to benefit the tourism industry and the business community it supported.

She said they were developing integrated activity plans for 2018-19 with opportunity once again for tourism businesses to participate.

They will be released by July this year.