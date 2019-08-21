New figures reveal region still in grip of flu season

THE latest figures show the Wide Bay region is still in the grips of a severe flu season.

The latest totals of lab confirmed influenza in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service region for the week commencing August showed 96 confirmed cases.

This is a slight drop on the previous weeks data commencing on August 5, which showed a total of 147 lab confirmed cases.

The data from the week of Monday July 29 was recorded at 121 lab confirmed cases.

And back on July 22 the data showed 133 lab confirmed cases.

For the year to date, a total of 1495 lab confirmed cases have been recorded in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service area.