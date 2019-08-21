Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Doctor.
Doctor. Contributed
News

New figures reveal region still in grip of flu season

Katie Hall
by
21st Aug 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE latest figures show the Wide Bay region is still in the grips of a severe flu season.

The latest totals of lab confirmed influenza in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service region for the week commencing August showed 96 confirmed cases.

This is a slight drop on the previous weeks data commencing on August 5, which showed a total of 147 lab confirmed cases.

The data from the week of Monday July 29 was recorded at 121 lab confirmed cases.

And back on July 22 the data showed 133 lab confirmed cases.

For the year to date, a total of 1495 lab confirmed cases have been recorded in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service area.

flu health wbhhs
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy misses a fare go as cheap flights bypass region

    premium_icon Bundy misses a fare go as cheap flights bypass region

    News AUSTRALIAN airline Qantas has revealed there are no plans to extend it's last minute flight reductions to Bundaberg.

    Private healthcare costs crippling Bundy residents

    premium_icon Private healthcare costs crippling Bundy residents

    News Industry estimations about 60 per cent of residents as uninsured

    Govt cops criticism for delays on debating new reef laws

    premium_icon Govt cops criticism for delays on debating new reef laws

    Politics Burnett MP goes on attack over controversial legislation

    Bundy nutritionist serving up food for thought

    premium_icon Bundy nutritionist serving up food for thought

    Health Lauren helping others improve their health