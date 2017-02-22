New festival set to bloat seafood lovers' boats

SEAFOOD SLATHER: Ocean Pacific Seafoods will be one of the main food providers for Oceanfest. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail

IF YOU have an undying love for the sea, then the new ocean themed festival, Oceanfest, will surely float your boat.

The festival by the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise will take place down at the Bundaberg Port Marina Precinct, showcasing what the pristine Southern Great Barrier Reef and Bundaberg region has to offer in terms of economy, agriculture and tourism.

"How lucky are we to live where we live?” event co-ordinator Gary Kirk said.

"The festival focusses on quality local seafood, local wines, local beers, themed entertainment and a range of ocean-orientated attractions and displays for all members of the family.

"This event promotes the local, wild-catch seafood harvested from the Southern Great Barrier Reef and Bundaberg waters.

"To ensure consistency of quality, Ocean Pacific Seafood has been approached to be the provider of seafood to all vendors, as well as providing an opportunity to purchase seafood off the trawler.”

The menu based on locally caught seafood is being developed so restaurants, seafood vans and stall operators can provide quality food choices to festival-goers.

Whether you like to eat seafood, catch seafood, travel on the water, enjoy history, fishing memorabilia or artistic expressions of the ocean - Oceanfest will showcase it all.

With local soft rock and jazz bands, entertainment, demonstrations, workshops and fresh seafood, Mr Kirk said this is a "unique” festival which connects different aspects of the community.

"There's something in it for everyone,” Mr Kirk said.

Ongoing planning and preparation will continue to identify areas of opportunity.

Oceanfest will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 11am until 5pm.

Mr Kirk said he hoped it would become an annual festival, growing in size and attractions each year.

Attractions

There's something for everyone of every age.

Food: fish filleting, scallop shucking, crab tying/cooking.

Kids: Rides, face painting and more.

Education: BMRG, Maritime Safety Queensland, Reef Guardian Schools, Cancer Council, Mon Repos Turtle Centre, and VMR.

Tourism: BNBT, Bundaberg Ferry Co and hopefully the Lady Musgrave Experience and helicopter flights.

Recreation: Boats Galore/Marineland, boat licencing, sailing, remote control boats, model boat building and more.

Culture: BRAG, indigenous and local artisans (photography, sculptors, and more).