New festival is already a catch

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses are ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

THE Bundaberg community is hooked on the ocean themed festival coming to our shores according to event organiser Gary Kirk.

Since the announcement of Oceanfest Bundaberg, Mr Kirk said they have been met with an influx of businesses wanting to help bring the festival to life and showcase what Bundy has to offer.

"I know it's a well-used cliché, but there really will be something for everybody,” Mr Kirk said.

"Not only will be have the quality seafood supplied by Ocean Pacific Seafoods to all our excellent vendors and top quality local and imported beers, wines and other drinks, but a wide range of nautical-themed attractions, events, demonstrations and workshops.”

Businesses and groups including Boats Galore, BRAG, Bundaberg Aqua Scuba, BMRG, Marintime Safety Queensland, Playhouse Youth Theatre, Willow and Beech and many more have come on board for the festival.

The free-entry event by the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise is all about quality Mr Kirk said, and those who attend the festival will be able to view the quality of Bundaberg from the sky with helicopter rides or on the go with a segway tour around the Burnett Heads foreshore.

Mr Kirk said the Bundaberg Port Marina Complex was an underutilised and beautiful area of the region, which made it a prime location for holding the festival.

"With plenty of grassed areas and lots of space with the moored boats and Burnett River a fantastic backdrop,” he said.

Mr Kirk said throughout the organising process, they focused on "making the event repeatable” in the hopes of making it an annual event.

Oceanfest Bundaberg will be held on August 26 at the Bundaberg Port Marina Complex from 11am-5pm.

For more information contact Gary Kirk by phoning 0467 492 109.

On-board

Here's some of the numerous activities to join in on at Oceanfest: