NEW FACILTY: $13m upgrade for Bundaberg emergency services

RESPONSE FACILITIES: Michael Metcalfe, Jack Dempsey, Craig Crawford and Mike Wassing at the official opening of Bundaberg's new $7.8 million QFES station and $5.1 million QAS facility . TAHLIA STEHBENS

BUNDABERG'S combined fire and ambulance emergency facility was officially opened yesterday promising faster response times for the region.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford opened the new $7.8 million Queensland Fire and Emergency Service station and the $5.1 million Queensland Ambulance Service facility in a major emergency services boost for the Bundaberg region, which will allow for combined training exercises.

"The new Bundaberg facility is world-class and can host multi-agency training for crews from the Fire and Rescue Service, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service,” Mr Crawford said.

"I really think this is the gold standard of combined facilities in Queensland.

"It's great to have emergency services co-located on the same footprint but still in their own buildings, with areas where they can engage with each other but also in a large compounded area where we can receive inbound equipment and personnel for deployment.”

Mr Crawford said having this state-of-the-art facility meant the QFES and other emergency services personnel could respond to emergencies confidently and safely.

"Bundaberg is not immune to natural hazards and this facility will help with that,” he said.

"The training amenities this complex provides will assist Bundaberg area personnel, as well as those from Gayndah, Kingaroy, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.”

Mr Crawford also officially handed over two new rural fire appliances worth almost $400,000 for the Coonarr and Gin Gin brigades.

"The $199,000 Isuzu for Coonarr, and the $185,000 Mitsubishi for Gin Gin, will help transport more firefighters, water and equipment to incidents within the area and allow rural firefighters to continue their important work,” Mr Crawford said.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey started the process for the new facility after the devastating flood events and was delighted to see the finished product.

"We saw that our emergency services needed a better facility that would cope with the pressures, and it's great to have an A-grade, world class facility servicing the Bundaberg community,” he said.

"When an event happens we know time is so important, and this facility allows fire emergency services and ambulance services to work together.”

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the new Ambulance Station would improve response times in the region, with paramedics expected to respond to 360 incidents every month.