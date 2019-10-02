New facility takes shape

Tony Miller, Chris Luhrs, Robyn Langton and John Kennedy look on as the walls are raised.

Construction of the brand new LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctor Service aeromedical base is surging ahead with the walls beginning to stand.

Site manager for the project Chris Luhrs said the project was probably about a third of the way to completion.

“(Yesterday) we’re standing the walls which will become the new base for LifeFlight and RFDS,” he said.

“We fabricated them onsite, started about a month ago and the last two days we’ve been standing them up.”

Mr Luhrs said once the walls were all up it would pave the way for structural steel, framing and roofing sections of the project to go ahead.

“Currently we’ve just got a light crew when we’re doing the high-risk tasks, but as of another week or so we’ll have between 20 and 40 people on site,” he said.

Over 3200 tonnes of concrete, 80 of reinforcements and 130 of structural steel are expected to be used in the project throughout construction.

Line pilot for LifeFlight Tony Miller said the new facility would enable pilots to respond much quicker.

“We’re quite excited about getting a new facility,” he said.

“There’s two main themes — that’s operationally and in our engineering — that have massive improvements.”

He said helicopters were very complex machines and the new facility would allow for storage of tools and servicing equipment among other advantages.

“With this facility we’ll be having accommodation for the crew because we man the aircraft at very short notice to move, we’ll be manning it 24/7 and the crew will be onsite all the time,” Mr Miller said.

Manager of clinical and base operations for the Bundaberg RFDS Robyn Langton said both services had outgrown their current base.

“We just basically want to have a bigger house to live in now — which will enable us all to have more space and do what we do and to facilitate the people of Bundaberg,” she said.

“It’s really exciting to see it all finally coming together, it’s going to be great for the Bundaberg community.”

She said with over 2000 patients a year, the new facility would help both services accomplish their goals. The new facility will cost both the RFDS and LifeFlight $1.5 million each and is expected to be completed early next year.