New faces brighten classrooms

EXCITING START: First day at school for Libby Radel at Bundaberg Christian College. Mike Knott BUN220118PREP8

BAGS packed and pencils sharpened - school is in session for the first time this year and a wave of new faces has swept across the region's schools.

One school with 37 Prep students enrolled for 2018 is Bundaberg Christian College.

Spilt into two classes, this year's Prep students were bursting with excitement for their first day of school.

College principal Paul Sterling said the first day back was always an exciting day for friends to catch up and for the new families to be welcomed in the school community.

Despite the potentially anxious and nervous students kicking off their first year at the college, Mr Sterling said the school had transition days throughout the year to make Term 1 less daunting.

Prep students Charlotte Heidke and Samuel Gees said they could not wait for their first day at school.

"I'm really excited, looking forward to lots of stuff," Samuel said.

"Every time I drive past the school, lots of times, I get excited.

"I've learnt lots of stuff at home and at school.

"When I grow up I want to be a swimming lessons teacher."

Charlotte said she was most looking forward to horses and cats and had already made new friends.

When she finished school, Charlotte said she wanted to go straight home.

The first week will be about students settling in, becoming familiar with their classmates, room and teachers, as well as learning different sounds and letters.

Mr Sterling said he was confident the school's newest pupils would thrive surrounded by "wonderful teachers and new developments around the school".

"We are expanding our junior school, extending the oval and refurbishing administration," he said.

"Preparation has begun already on the oval extension.

"So it's going to be a big year."

BCC offers a learning community for Kindergarten to Year 12 students.

For details visit www.bcc.net.au.