Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Can Wearables Detect Covid-19 Symptoms? I Wore Six to Find Out
Technology

New Facebook product mocked

by Jack Gramenz
16th Feb 2021 9:18 AM

A report that Facebook could release a smartwatch device has brought much mocking of the company for thinking anyone would trust them enough to buy such a device.

The Information reported last week the company is building a watch that it hopes to start selling next year, expanding its hardware offering beyond the Portal smart home range and Oculus virtual reality headsets.

"People with direct knowledge of the device" hinted it would be based on Google's Android operating system at first, but could potentially run on Facebook's own operating system pending its development.

Facebook's rumoured new product has not been well received. Picture: Denis Charlet / AFP

Smartwatches from other brands like Apple and Fitbit also collect health data. Picture: Nicole Cleary
Smartwatches from other brands like Apple and Fitbit also collect health data. Picture: Nicole Cleary


The device would have messaging, health tracking and fitness features like other devices from Apple and Fitbit do.

The news that Facebook could release a smartwatch has many scratching their heads as to who would buy one given company scandals about data protection and privacy.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Originally published as New Facebook product mocked

More Stories

editors picks facebook smartwatch technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

        Premium Content Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

        News With works underway the upgrade will allow the holiday park to accept more bookings at a time and cater to all-abilities

        Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        Premium Content Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        News It started a blaze that razed half the World Heritage-listed island

        Young man loses car after hoon act in front of police

        Premium Content Young man loses car after hoon act in front of police

        Crime The court heard the man has been without his licence and car for almost 18...

        Morning crashes: Woman suffers ‘significant’ injury

        Premium Content Morning crashes: Woman suffers ‘significant’ injury

        News Emergency crews in the region have been kept busy with not one, but two crashes...