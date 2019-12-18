New face of Adani project outlines priorities

ADANI will need to "exceed expectations" on the environmental front due to the immense amount of scrutiny the organisation is facing, the company's new project manager has said.

Townsville-based Carmichael mine project manager David Boshoff said the intense focus on Adani's actions meant a lot of "little things" that would normally be non-issues on projects would be picked up.

Mr Boshoff said this would be one of three priorities he had in the role, which he has held for less than a month after relocating his family from Newcastle.

His prime focus will be worker safety and his other priority is delivering the project on time and on budget.

"Because of the scrutiny, we have to ensure that we do this by the book," he said.

"And then of course we exceed expectations because we know that's the right thing to do."

Adani drew criticism from the Australian Conservation Foundation last week, after the mining company failed to inform the Department of Environment and Science the names of the researchers working on its black-throated finch project team by deadline.

Adani was meant to submit its black-throated finch research project plan by December 15, with the Department of Environment and Science confirming the miner had done as such.

"DES is currently undertaking a review of the submitted Research Project Plan to ensure that it meets the requirements of the approved Black-throated Finch Management Plan," a spokesman said.

Adani Australia Project Manager for Carmichael mine David Boshoff pictured with his wife Monya and son Enoch. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Environmental activists have also piled pressure on prospective and confirmed Adani contractors, with German multinational Siemens copping heat last week after announcing it would provide signalling for Adani's rail network to the mine.

In a surprise twist, Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser on Monday announced he would "diligently" look into protesters concerns.

Mr Boshoff said the scrutiny faced by Adani was an indicator of what the mining industry could expect moving forward.

"Everything that is that is done where there's a perception that they could be an impact to the environment, there'll be more and more and more scrutiny as the years go by," he said.

"I feel like it's a great opportunity to ensure we set the standard for the organisation's who's going to see the same scrutiny.

"I think there is this a lot of misunderstanding and misconception of course for people who are not involved in industry, and that's unfortunate."

Mr Boshoff joins Adani after more than seven years with BHP, including as a the general manager of the Mount Arthur Coal mine in Muswellbrook, NSW, and at Caval Ridge Mine in the Bowen Basin.

Monya Boshoff with husband and Adani Australia Project Manager for Carmichael mine David and 9 month old son Enoch. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Before that he worked for Anglo American in Middlemount and prior to 2010 worked in the Johannesburg mining industry.

Once the Carmichael mine is constructed, Mr Boshoff will become Adani's chief operating officer.

According to Adani there are more than 200 people currently onsite at the Carmichael Mine construction site and hundreds more at project headquarters in Townsville, Rockhampton and Brisbane.

However the company has declined to say exactly how many jobs have been created for Townsville residents except to reiterate a commitment to a 50/50 split between Rockhampton and here.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael Project," a spokeswoman said.

"We anticipate that job numbers from the primary employment hubs will be relatively evenly split across Townsville and Rockhampton."

A total of 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs are expected to be created during the ramp up and construction of the 10 million tonne per annum mine and its 200km railway.