ORDER DECIDED: The ballot paper order for Hinkler and Flynn at May 18's federal election were drawn today. Christopher Chan
Politics

BALLOT DRAW: New face enters race for Hinkler

Jay Fielding
by
24th Apr 2019 6:01 PM
A NEW candidate has entered the race for Hinkler.

Aaron Erskine's nomination only became publicly known at today's drawing of the ballot order for May 18's federal election.

The NewsMail understands that Mr Erskine a Hervey Bay businessman who is involved in the information technology sector.

Topping the Hinkler ballot paper will be One Nation's Damian Huxham.

His name will be followed by incumbent MP Keith Pitt (LNP), Anne Jackson (Greens), David Norman (Independent), Moe Turaga (Independent), Mr Erskine, Joseph Ellul (United Australia Party), Amy Byrnes (Animal Justice Party), Richard Pascoe (ALP) and Adrian Wone (Independent).

In Flynn, Labor candidate Zac Beers, who is bookies' favourite to win the seat from the LNP, drew top spot.

The ballot order will be Mr Beers, Nathan Harris (United Australia Party), Jaiben Baker (Greens), Murray Peterson (Independent), Sharon Lohse (One Nation), Duncan Scott (Independent), Marcus Hiesler (Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party) with current MP Ken O'Dowd (Liberal National Party) drawing the eighth and final position.

Mr O'Dowd was not showing any sign of concern.

"Eight is my lucky number," he said.

Mr Harris was a late replacement for UAP's previously announced candidate in Flynn, Jacob Rush.

HINKLER

1 Damian Huxham (One Nation)

2 Keith Pitt (LNP)

3 Anne Jackson (Greens)

4 David Norman (Independent)

5 Moe Turaga (Independent)

6 Aaron Erskine

7 Joseph Ellul (United Australia Party)

8 Amy Byrnes (Animal Justice Party)

9 Richard Pascoe (ALP)

10 Adrian Wone (Independent)

FLYNN

1 Zac Beers (ALP)

2 Nathan Harris (United Australia Party)

3 Jaiben Baker (Greens)

4 Murray Peterson (Independent)

5 Sharon Lohse (One Nation)

6 Duncan Scott (Independent)

7 Marcus Hiesler (Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party)

8 Ken O'Dowd (LNP)

