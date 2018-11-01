New exhibition captures stories from World War I

THERE are many war stories floating around the North Burnett of what it was like to serve in World War I.

It's these stories that are behind Bundaberg artist Ross Driver's latest exhibition at the Gayndah Art Gallery.

The exhibition portrays what many of those experiences might have looked like and consists of 33 artworks featuring watercolour capturing the hardships and the heroes from the First Australian Infantry Battalion (1st AIF) from World War I.

Over 18 months, Driver conducted extensive research of historical records and images his own family's collection and those of the Australian War Memorial.

On Tuesday Driver's exhibition Road to Victory opened for public viewing and an opening night is scheduled for next Friday, November 9 from 7pm.

Inspired by stories from his local region, Driver's work also features war heroes Norman Bunn MC, of Childers, and Lieutenant Colonel John Milne DSO, from Bundaberg, who was the commander of the 36th Battalion.

"It lines up with Armistice Day, 100 years since the end of the First World War," Gallery coordinator Susie Capewell said.

"It's a special exhibition, it's actually a private collection, and it's been on display previously at Childers and Bundaberg.

"Because our RSL is having a big weekend out here on Armistice Day, we asked Ross Driver if we could put his special collection on display and he was really happy to let us have it."

Driver will visit Gayndah on Wednesday, November 7 to visit the local schools and share information about his exhibition and it's significance now. .

"He will also be judging the RSL Armistice Centenary Art Competition and then the winners will be announced at the art gallery on the Friday night," Mrs Capewell said.

All are welcome to attend the exhibition's opening on the Friday night.

A $10 cover charge will get patrons in the door, with nibbles provided.

Road to Victory is on display at Gayndah Art Gallery, at 34 Meson Street, from October 30 to December 1 and can be viewed from Tuesdays to Sundays between 10am and 2pm.

For more information contact Gaydnah Art Gallery at gayndahgallery@ gmail.com or 41408057.