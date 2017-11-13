Menu
New exercise program designed to benefit diabetes patients

FIT AND HEALTHY: Kaye Robinson, Jenni Vass, Kelly Dooley, Simon Halloran, Pat Abell and Lucy Ashby.
BRANYAN Clinic is pleased to now offer a diabetes exercise program designed specifically for people diagnosed with diabetes.

A detailed assessment by the clinic's exercise physiologist is completed before the program, and an individual exercise plan developed and supervised.

This program complements the existing services at Branyan Clinic including:

Physiotherapy

Exercise physiology

HeartStart Cardiac Rehabilitation

LungSmart Physiotherapy

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Branyan Clinic now offers health-specific exercise programs for people diagnosed with heart and lung disease, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and diabetes.

All exercise programs are supervised in the gym on-site at Branyan Clinic by experienced health professionals.

A referral is not needed if you are self-funding the therapy.

Private health insurance rebates for allied health therapy are processed through HiCAPs.

A Medicare rebate is available for eligible Medicare GPMP (GP Management Plan) referrals from your doctor, to the clinic's exercise physiology service.

Branyan Clinic also accept referrals under the DVA Service.

