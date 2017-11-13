New exercise program designed to benefit diabetes patients

BRANYAN Clinic is pleased to now offer a diabetes exercise program designed specifically for people diagnosed with diabetes.
A detailed assessment by the clinic's exercise physiologist is completed before the program, and an individual exercise plan developed and supervised.
This program complements the existing services at Branyan Clinic including:
Physiotherapy
Exercise physiology
HeartStart Cardiac Rehabilitation
LungSmart Physiotherapy
Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Branyan Clinic now offers health-specific exercise programs for people diagnosed with heart and lung disease, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and diabetes.
All exercise programs are supervised in the gym on-site at Branyan Clinic by experienced health professionals.
A referral is not needed if you are self-funding the therapy.
Private health insurance rebates for allied health therapy are processed through HiCAPs.
A Medicare rebate is available for eligible Medicare GPMP (GP Management Plan) referrals from your doctor, to the clinic's exercise physiology service.
Branyan Clinic also accept referrals under the DVA Service.