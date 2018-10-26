Menu
ESCAPE ROOM: Peter McElligott holds the key to release Adrian Townsend, Jeanette McElligott and Matt Smith from the themed escape room at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.
New escape rooms set to thrill Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
26th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
THE Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex has listened to the calls of its followers and next month will see not one, but two escape rooms added to the plethora of activities available at the centre.

Those who choose to play will have a single hour to follow the clues, solve puzzles and escape the room.

The "immersive” wizard and pirate-themed rooms have been built with the help of Party Central Australia's Adrian Townsend and Matt Smith.

Mr Townsend said each room was fitted with completely different puzzles which fit the "popular themes” of the rooms.

Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex managing director Peter McElligott said they were looking for the next thing for the centre and the installations of escape rooms was to be a "great adventure”.

He said they posed the question on social media, asking what activity people would like to see and the greatest response was that of escape rooms. Mr McElligott assured participants that while the idea was to get out of the room, the door that people entered through would remain unlocked so participants could leave if needed, but the game would be stopped.

He said the rooms were expected to open November 8.

If you would like to try your hand at escaping one of the rooms, appointments are essential and can be made by contacting Bundy Bowl on 4152 4334.

Bundy Bowl is at 17 Lester St.

