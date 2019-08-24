Menu
NEW LOOK: Members of the NewsMail's editorial team, Adam Wratten (back left) Chris Burns, Gail Irwin, Rhylea Millar, Geordi Offord (front left), Zac O'Brien and Carolyn Booth, check out the new paper size coming next week.
New era for NewsMail: Zac joins team ahead of big change

24th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
THESE are exciting times for NewsMail journalist Zac O'Brien.

Zac, 21, is a Bundy boy who recently joined the newsroom after completing his journalism degree last year.

Having experienced how tough it is to find work in the region and doing stints as a farm-hand, machine operator and at a steel factory, Zac has slotted in well and has become a key member of the team.

And he's arrived at the perfect time as the NewsMail embarks on an exciting new era.

From Wednesday we are changing the size of our newspaper to a more compact 350mm high format that is more reader friendly than our current 405mm.

"It's still a bit of a rush seeing my name in the paper and being able to say 'I wrote that today',” Zac said.

"I can't wait to see my name in the new-look paper after the facelift with its more modern design.

"While more and more people are looking for their news online, there's still so many readers who love the feel of the paper in their hands.”

Zac said his family had read the NewsMail for years and he looked forward to hearing their feedback.

NewsMail editor Adam Wratten said research showed newspaper readers loved reading lots of quick, sharp bites.

"We'll be making sure they're getting value for money,” Mr Wratten said.

"We are confident the new-look NewsMail will ensure we continue to be the trusted, proud voice for our community in the years ahead.”

If you've got any

questions about

the changes email adam.wratten@

news-mail.com.au

