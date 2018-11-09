NEW ERA FOR CLUB: Wagstaff the new coach at The Waves

The Waves ruckman, Klint Wagstaff, has become the new coach of the AFL Wide Bay club for next season. He was in action against Gympie earlier this season.

The Waves ruckman, Klint Wagstaff, has become the new coach of the AFL Wide Bay club for next season. He was in action against Gympie earlier this season. LEEROY TODD

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves' Klint Wagstaff says changes made to the club in the off-season could lead them to success next year.

The ruckman at the club for the past three seasons is the new coach at the AFL Wide Bay club.

He takes over from Darryn Roche who decided not to recommit to the club.

"The senior committee asked me try out after Roche made the decision,” he said.

"After talking through it with my fiancee and getting the approval I thought I'd give it a go.

"I've coached juniors and seniors in the past.”

Wagstaff is one of a few changes to the club that has failed to make the finals for the past two seasons in the competition since winning three straight flags from 2014-2016.

The club after this season held a review asking everyone to be honest about why The Waves haven't delivered success.

The Waves last year, according to former coach Roche, struggled to commit to training and doing what was required to bring success to the club.

For Roche, it was frustrating to know the club had the capabilities to make the finals but didn't.

"I think as a group players reviewed the season and found that everything Roche was saying was true,” Wagstaff said.

"There was no commitment to success found in the group.

"It was open, honest and brutal at times and usually it isn't there in regional football.

"It was next level and for the players to do that is a huge step.”

Actions speak louder than words and Wagstaff said that had already happened at the club.

"Some here have started pre-season and started training two months before Christmas,” he said.

"It's gained momentum, which is great, people are excited and willing to train.

"It's made my job easier.”

The enthusiasm is exactly what Wagstaff wants.

"My philosophy is if you work hard and train hard enough things become easier,” he said.

"We'll also have a different approach to what Roche and Stone did the previous two years.”

Wagstaff said his game plan would also involve making two areas of the game strong for the side.

"We have the firepower to kick goals,” he said.

"For us we'll be looking to create a strong backline and strong players in the centre.”

The club is looking for recruits for the new season with training starting on Wednesday.

Anyone interested can turn up at Frank Coulthard Oval at 6pm.