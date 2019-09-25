Menu
Brothers Adam Harper drives the ball.
Brothers Adam Harper drives the ball. brian cassidy

New era of cricket set to swing into action

Shane Jones
by
25th Sep 2019 10:34 AM
CRICKET: Bundaberg sides will not have to venture south in the first round of the Rum City Foods Intracup when it starts this Saturday. The new era of cricket starts this weekend with the Bundaberg Cricket Association releasing the fixture for the season on Monday night. This year's one day competition features Maryborough and Hervey Bay sides for the first time since 2015. The Hervey Bay Royals and Maryborough United have been announced as the sides that will join The Waves, Norths, Brothers and Past Highs from Bundaberg in the competition. The first round will see the Royals and United face each other at Maryborough with Past Highs facing Brothers and Norths facing The Waves at Kendalls Flat. Norths will then become the first team to travel south to take on the Royals at Hervey Bay in round two. United will become the first Fraser Coast team to travel north, taking on Brothers at Salter Oval as all games move there on October 12. The first weekend of October, which is a long weekend, will see the competition have a week off for the Bulls Masters Country Challenge. Each team will play each other twice with Bundaberg sides to travel once to Maryborough and Hervey Bay. The Fraser Coast sides will travel to Bundaberg four times to compete in the regular season. Finals will start, between the top four sides after the regular season, on December 14 with the final on December 21. To view the full draw, head to https://bit.ly/2QnX4wz.
