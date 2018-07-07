NEW ERA: Big change in pipeline for Bundy's coast

IT'S been dubbed the next Byron Bay or Noosa Heads in the past and now Elliott Heads is a step closer to being the in destination.

A new era for the seaside community will begin with a $60 million development that was given the green light this week.

Bundaberg Regional Council has approved a "major development breakthrough” of a 262-lot master plan, Ocean Heights Estate.

Edals Investments owns the estate and director Dale Hancock said it was confidence in the region and feedback from southerners that prompted the development.

"The infrastructure agreement for the master planned estate has been agreed with council and Edals is pleased to be investing in sewerage infrastructure to bring gravity sewers to the new masterplanned development,” he said.

Mr Hancock said the message about the suburb from the southern regions "was coming through loud and clear”.

"It's the perfect place, relaxed lifestyle and affordable living - the hidden coastal gem of Australia,” he said.

"It's exciting times ahead and a new era for Elliott Heads.”

The partnership will deliver essential infrastructure, providing the first step in opening up the potential of the largely undeveloped coastal area.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the infrastructure agreement would allow the Ocean Heights Estate subdivision to be sewered.

"This is a massive step in the development of this area of the region's coastline,” he said.

"It really did need someone to take the initiative and progress sewerage to the area.

"Through this partnership council and the developer have forged a plan that delivers a maximum benefit for all parties.

"This will have massive implications for future development at Elliott Heads.”

GREEN LIGHT: The 262-lot Ocean Heights Estate, which is being developed at Elliott Heads. Contributed

The council will commit $700,000 to facilitate the extension of sewerage into the area by March next year.

The developer is providing land on which a pump station and rising main will be built.

An adjoining landowner also played a part, allowing an easement through her property to facilitate the sewerage infrastructure.

"It also needs to be pointed out that sewerage from this area will eventually be treated at the new Rubyanna wastewater treatment plant,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"This is yet another example of the unlocking of the development potential of the region through the construction of Rubyanna,” he said.

Division 6 councillor Scott Rowleson said, excitingly, as part of the deal, an existing coastal development at Elliott Heads would finally be sewered, representing a massive economic win for the region.

"The community has an expectation that essential infrastructure like sewerage will be supplied and its connection allows a property owner to realise the full potential of their land without having it restricted by treatment exclusion areas,” Cr Rowleson said.

"Council is dedicated towards a goal of sewering our coastal communities.” It will take some time, but it is pleasing to see that there is a focus on achieving this outcome.

Mr Hancock said tenders had now been called for the operational works of the estate, which would begin shortly.

"It is our aim that Ocean Heights Estate becomes a high quality residential community estate where residents can enjoy a relaxed regional coastal lifestyle and the natural beauty that the Coral Coast has to offer.” Mr Hancock said.