New era at The Waves

NEW HEIGHTS: The Waves' Klint Wagstaff (right) will lead the side today. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: "We want to be a quality team, not a team of quality individuals.”

The Waves coach Klint Wagstaff says the philosophy for the club is simple as it aims to climb back up the AFL Wide Bay ladder.

"We want to be one group, one club,” he said.

The side takes on Hervey Bay today at Frank Coulthard Oval aiming for its first premiership win in the competition since 2016.

Since then the side has struggled, missing the finals for the past two seasons.

Wagstaff has taken over, on a two potentially three-year deal, aiming to turn the club around. It has started well so far.

"We've had a positive response,” Wagstaff said.

"We've had a core group of 20 to 21 turn up to training.

"We also had a good response to the training camp and some are looking forward to next year already.”

But before that happens the side needs to get through the season. The Waves over the past two years have had sides capable of making the finals.

But a lack of commitment to training has been their Achilles heel.

Last season, the lack of training cost the side dearly with final quarter fadeout costing the team victories that could have put them inside the top four and finals.

Wagstaff said those problems might not have been solved just yet but he was working on fixing it by getting the side united as one.

"We have to show that we want to be a team that plays for each other,” he said.

"If that happens the fadeouts will hopefully be behind us.”

Wagstaff said the first round against Hervey Bay would be tough despite their loss to Brothers last week.

"Bombers are a quality opponent and have been for four years. We don't expect that to change,” he said.

"We had a few reports from last week to suggest that.

"It's a four-team competition so every game is going to turn into a must win.

"Hopefully we can get a win on the board.”

Bombers coach Darren Hunter said the battle for the win was expected to be in the midfield.

"It will be an interesting match as historically The Waves have always had a good midfield,” Hunter said.

"It is a bit of an unknown at the start of each season and you go in blind for the first few rounds.”

The game starts at 3pm with the reserves in action at 1pm.