NEW ERA: Outgoing National Commander Royal Australian Navy Cadets (ANC), Captain Kerry Rayner OAM ANC at the promotion and handover ceremony for incoming National Commander ANC, Captain Martin Blume ANC, centre, with Director General Australian Navy Cadets and Reserves (DGANCR), Commodore David Greaves RAN.
New era as Capt. hands over role

4th Feb 2020 2:49 PM
Royal Australian Navy Cadets National Commander Captain Kerry Rayner OAM ANC, has passed on the commander position to newly promoted Captain Martin Blume ANC after three years at the helm.

Captain Rayner, a Bundaberg local, made history as the first female captain in the ANC and she was the first cadet to progress through the ranks to captain.

She joined TS Bundaberg as a Cadet in the 80s and was awarded the titles of Annie Oakley for her target shooting abilities, the NewsMail previously reported.

“Over the last three years, Captain Rayner has played a vital role in support of our important national youth development program, and she will continue to serve as training officer, Training Ship Bundaberg,” Director General Australian Navy Cadets and Reserves, Commodore David Greaves RAN said.

