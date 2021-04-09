Menu
Bundaberg's covid fever clinic will return to the ground of the Bundaberg Hospital from Monday.
News

NEW ENTRY: How to access local drive-through fever clinic

Mikayla Haupt
9th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services Bundaberg Fever Clinic has returned to its entry point near Tallon Bridge.

Those needing a COVID-19 test will need to access the clinic via the driveway next to Rotary Park near the Tallon Bridge.

The Hope Street entrance will be closed.

WBHHS advise you to be tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, associated with the virus – including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting/nausea, or loss of smell or taste.

The opening hours are 7.30am–4.30pm.

For more information on local fever clinics click here.

bundaberg fever clinic health wbhhs
