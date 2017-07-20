New emergency services building coming together

BUIDLING SITE: Work at the Bundaberg Ambulance and Fire Station is well underway, as show in this aerial photo provided by Hutchinson Builders.

THE slab is down and the walls are going up at Bundaberg's new emergency services building.

The co-located Queensland Fire Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Service is being built on flood-free land at the corner of Wyllie and Willimington Sts in Thabeban.

The project was due to be finished by the middle of the year but is now expected to be completed in the next three months.

The start of construction was delayed due to civil works and co-ordination of stormwater infrastructure between the contractor and Bundaberg Regional Council.

The $12.6 million facility now has a "practical completion date” of October.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said further delays with construction had been experienced due to wet weather, including impacts from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"Construction is progressing, with the buildings and car park works anticipated for completion in September 2017,” she said.

"The current practical completion date for this project is October 2017.”

Bundaberg QFES Superintendent Jeff Keating told the NewsMail in February he was confident the base had the size and facilities to service the region in the long term.

"I think it will take us well into the future,” Supt Keating said.

"Bundaberg has outgrown the current station.

"Here there's a lot more room for the big trucks to roll in ... (and) it also allows us to work much more closely with the QAS.”